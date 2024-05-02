Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,336,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock worth $18,815,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

BKNG stock traded down $14.43 on Thursday, hitting $3,401.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,157. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,531.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,395.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

