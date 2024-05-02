Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,518,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,483 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,031,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,957,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,630,379. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

