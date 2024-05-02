Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 219,091 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of NIKE worth $1,073,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,724,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,388. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.19. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

