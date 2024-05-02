Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,094,340 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.71% of ING Groep worth $957,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.96. 3,556,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.90%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

