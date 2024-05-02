Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,995,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,616 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of RTX worth $756,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock worth $12,553,645. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,040. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

