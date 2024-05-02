Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.45. 14,261,319 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 53,967,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.