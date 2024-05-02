Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73 to $1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.745 billion to $5.845 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.39-0.41 EPS.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 8,129,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,755,887. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,139 shares of company stock valued at $8,977,876 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

