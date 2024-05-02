Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.75. 2,762,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,902. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $399.26 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $669.21.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $742.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

