Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 466 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 8.9 %

AMD stock traded down $14.11 on Wednesday, reaching $144.27. 89,047,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,484,023. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.59.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.