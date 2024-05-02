Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $340-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.40 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.30-2.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Fox Factory stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,695. Fox Factory has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

