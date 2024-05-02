Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given New C$205.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$188.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FNV stock traded down C$2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$165.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 41.21 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$157.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$156.47. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$139.19 and a 1-year high of C$217.70.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.2780116 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. In other news, Director Paul Brink sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.93, for a total transaction of C$547,513.85. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total transaction of C$1,722,952.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

