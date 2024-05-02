Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $21.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.41.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH traded down $4.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,183,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,088. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares in the company, valued at $423,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 430,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $8,792,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $152,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $9,408,403. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Freshworks by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth about $44,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,644,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,303,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 511.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,369 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

