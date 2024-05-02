FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FTAI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.38. 296,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.