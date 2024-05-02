FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.70

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.70 and last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 636280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

