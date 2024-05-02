Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,045 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FULT. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,608. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

