Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Gentherm updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.64. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,321. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

