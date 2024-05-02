Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 501,105 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $116,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 46.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 202,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,325,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,242,000 after acquiring an additional 276,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,418,816. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.01.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

