Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 911 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in KT were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 17.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in KT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in KT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KT by 36.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.74. 329,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

