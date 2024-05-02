Glassman Wealth Services Buys 681 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 135.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Prudential were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,194,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 393,374 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 174,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Prudential Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2842 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

