Glassman Wealth Services Has $36,000 Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.59.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $26.41. 14,616,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,041,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

