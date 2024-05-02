Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 280 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 121.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPHQ traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 935,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,937. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $46.73 and a 52 week high of $60.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.