Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Glassman Wealth Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 662,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,450,000 after buying an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

SMLF traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.57. 26,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.34. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $63.91.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

