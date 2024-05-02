Glendon Capital Management LP Purchases 1,224,700 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Glendon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,763,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,700 shares during the period. The Container Store Group comprises 0.8% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Glendon Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of The Container Store Group worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 143,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,828. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $46.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

