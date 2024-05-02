Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,098 shares during the quarter. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 0.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,014,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 33,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,667. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

