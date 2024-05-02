Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Down 28.6%

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 418,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 231% from the average session volume of 126,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.52.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

