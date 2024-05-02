Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 358.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,736,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,862,834. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

