Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 5,195 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,403 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Visa stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,064. The firm has a market cap of $490.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.19.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,874 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,827. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

