Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Greencastle Resources Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 220.64 and a current ratio of 114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Greencastle Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North projects located in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier project located in Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greencastle Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencastle Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.