Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harmonic Stock Up 3.3 %

HLIT opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 156,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,154. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLIT. Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

