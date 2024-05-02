HashAI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $718,341.05 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $139.84 million and approximately $718,341.05 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashAI has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00160019 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $939,269.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

