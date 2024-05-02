Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT.A stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 527 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. The stock has a market cap of $452.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

