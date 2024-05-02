Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Herbalife updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE HLF traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,709. The firm has a market cap of $921.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Read Our Latest Report on HLF

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.