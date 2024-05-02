Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.56. Herbalife shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 588,702 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 16,079 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 483,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,759,000 after buying an additional 43,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after buying an additional 147,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Herbalife Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $943.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

