Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $148.00 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00006829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.00 million and $31,542.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001388 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,262.24 or 0.99893502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.03558296 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $132,730.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

