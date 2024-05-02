Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) CEO Tom Gentile Acquires 15,000 Shares

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:HXL traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.88. 1,560,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,849. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $1,119,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

