Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 17,413 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 220.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.61. 2,507,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,564,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,855 shares of company stock worth $21,084,057. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

