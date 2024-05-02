Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 32,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,369,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,788,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.47.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

