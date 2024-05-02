Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,097.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

ARW traded down $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.71. 815,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,733. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.