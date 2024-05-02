Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 22,928 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,928 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 917.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,526. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 11.03%. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

