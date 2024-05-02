Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 23,541 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.56. 18,360,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,932,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.17. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolfspeed

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

