Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Shares Gap Down to $277.06

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $277.06, but opened at $262.30. Huntington Ingalls Industries shares last traded at $246.30, with a volume of 127,173 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $284.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $9,360,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

