Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY24 guidance to $5.60-6.10 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-6.100 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HURN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.03. 2,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $113.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,939.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $28,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,939.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,636. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

