ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $222.18 million and $4.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICON has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 992,278,251 coins and its circulating supply is 992,277,858 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 992,265,725.4972034 with 992,265,215.5528102 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21373537 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $7,652,926.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

