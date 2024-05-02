IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.46

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.46 and last traded at $137.30, with a volume of 60020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.98.
IES Stock Up 3.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IES by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IES by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth $10,239,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IES by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IES
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.