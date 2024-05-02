ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $15.93

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $16.98. ING Groep shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 1,148,725 shares trading hands.

ING Groep Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.697 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $667,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5,319.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

See Also

