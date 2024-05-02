Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.01

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.01 and last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 13525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMKTA. StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 23,854 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

