Insider Buying: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) COO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.12. 631,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,813. CONMED Co. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.06 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $129.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in CONMED by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

About CONMED

(Get Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.