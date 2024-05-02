Insider Buying: EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Insider Acquires 511,115 Shares of Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZGet Free Report) insider Graham Burns bought 511,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,556.10 ($47,076.38).

EVZ Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About EVZ

EVZ Limited operates in the engineering and energy services sectors in Australia and Asia. It operates through Engineering, Energy, and Water segments. The Engineering segment designs, manufactures, and installs silos, cooling towers, pipe spooling, and pressure vessels, as well as large steel and smaller bolted steel plate tanks for use in the water, petrochemical, and chemical industries; and fabricates structural steel.

