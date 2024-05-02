Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells 29,978 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Corning Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,542. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Corning by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,772 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

