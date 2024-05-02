Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells 1,374 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,380,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,731. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.48. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $70.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $13,523,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 232.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

